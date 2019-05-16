Lake Erie water levels rise, flooding lakeside communities

The water levels are expected to approach records this summer.
All the Great Lakes have been rising for several years and now are seeing an increase from winter's melting snow and recent heavy rains.
Along Lake Erie, floodwaters closed several streets in Port Clinton last week.
Last month, flooding cut South Bass Island in half and temporarily closed ferries going to the island.
The high water is also increasing erosion and leaving logs and debris in shallow parts of western Lake Erie.
Officials say boaters will need to keep an eye out for floating dangers in the water.
