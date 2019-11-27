Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill on Wednesday, three days before the start of rifle deer season.
Wolf says the measure balances landowners' needs with those of hunters who can't take weekdays off from school or work.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The legislation permits Sunday hunting on one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission will pick.
Sunday hunting will require a landowner's written permission. The bill also makes it easier to enforce anti-trespassing laws.
Pennsylvania's prohibition on Sunday hunting dates to the 19th century, although there are currently exceptions for crows, foxes and coyotes, and for noncommercial private game reserves.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sexual abuse accusations against 4 Pittsburgh priests found credible, diocese says
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- 1 people mover train down at Pittsburgh airport on busy travel day
- VIDEO: Rain, 50+ mph wind gusts could impact Thanksgiving travel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}