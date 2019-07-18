Emergency responders say they found the boy's mother giving her son CPR in the women's restroom at a Sheetz store in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Shenango Fire District Chief David Rishel tells the New Castle News the woman told responders she did not know she was pregnant. The mother and child were taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office is waiting for a pathology report to determine the gestation.
No names have been released.
