  • Police: Barefoot man walks into local gym and makes threats before pulling out knife

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A former employee of a Shadyside gym pulled out a knife inside when he demanded money, according to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

    X Shadyside on Walnut Street was still open when it happened on Wednesday night.

    How people inside kept the situation from getting worse, on Channel 11 Morning News at 6 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Pittsburgh news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories