>>>>>RELATED: Lawmakers considering changing requirement for emissions testing
Related Headlines
Pennlive.com reports the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted 9 to 5 to end the requirement, which costs about $40 on average.
The annual inspections are currently required in 25 counties.
There's evidence that less than 2 percent of vehicles in those counties fail the tests during the first eight years after they're manufactured.
Annual auto emissions inspections could become a thing of the past in Pennsylvania https://t.co/SuAXyaYAVH— PennLive.com (@PennLive) June 12, 2019
Democrats on the committee all voted against the bill, arguing it could violate the Clean Air Act and thereby jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Lawmakers are also considering whether to require emissions tests every two years rather than annually and to eliminate emissions testing in seven counties.
___
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}