Local

Steelers offense breaks out in beat-down of Dolphins

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Dolphins Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scores a touchdown after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

It looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins were going to play a sleepy, close-to-the-vest game befitting the frigid temperatures at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

Then the Pittsburgh offense exploded. Starting with their final drive of the first half, Arthur Smith’s unit came through with four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives, and four different Steelers doing the scoring, leading the Black and Gold to a 28-15 victory.

Connor Heyward got the Steelers on the board with the game’s first touchdown on a tush push at the end of the first half to end a long, methodical scoring drive.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read