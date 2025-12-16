Steelers offense breaks out in beat-down of Dolphins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

It looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins were going to play a sleepy, close-to-the-vest game befitting the frigid temperatures at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

Then the Pittsburgh offense exploded. Starting with their final drive of the first half, Arthur Smith’s unit came through with four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives, and four different Steelers doing the scoring, leading the Black and Gold to a 28-15 victory.

Connor Heyward got the Steelers on the board with the game’s first touchdown on a tush push at the end of the first half to end a long, methodical scoring drive.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group