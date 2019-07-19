The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that revenue rose by nearly $60 million, or almost 2%, over the 2018 fiscal year.
Related Headlines
Slot machine play at the state's 12 casinos grew by $26 million and newly legal sports betting and fantasy sports contests contributed another $43 million. Table games play shrank by $10 million.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in your neighborhood. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Online casino gambling is just starting, as Pennsylvania mounts an aggressive gambling expansion to help shore up its treasury.
American Gaming Association figures show that revenue at Pennsylvania's commercial casinos was No. 2 in the nation last year, second to Nevada.
Pennsylvania is No. 1 in tax revenue from casino gambling, netting $1.5 billion last year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- 18 Shih Tzu dogs up for adoption; owner couldn't care for them anymore
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- VIDEO: New tech will allow Giant Eagle shoppers to skip the checkout line
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}