Police on Wednesday charged 58-year-old Robert Keith Burns of Mechanicsburg with reckless endangerment, theft by deception and criminal mischief through tampering.
The FDA is now joining the investigation as police work to find what substance Burns was using. Officials say Burns motive is unclear and that he has been uncooperative — giving little to no information. https://t.co/hQcPNhoGrU @fox43— Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) August 16, 2019
The arrest affidavit says Burns wouldn't tell investigators what materials were put inside of packaging for beauty aids and medication returned to stores or recovered from his home.
He's in jail, unable to post $50,000 bail.
Burns doesn't have a lawyer listed in court records.
Authorities seized packaging, glue, jars and white cream from a search of Burns' home last week.
Police have said they are trying to determine what substances were used and haven't fielded any reports of people being sickened.
