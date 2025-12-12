I-279, I-579 HOV lanes to close during expected winter storm

PITTSBURGH — High-Occupancy Vehicle lanes in Pittsburgh will be closed during the expected winter storm this weekend.

PennDOT says the I-279 and I-579 HOV lanes will close to traffic at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The HOV lanes will stay closed until the storm ends and crews can treat the roadway, PennDOT says. More information will come in advance of the lanes reopening.

