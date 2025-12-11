Allegheny County school district employee accused of stealing nearly $130K in student activity funds

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An employee at an Allegheny County school district is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for student activities.

Rachel Rominski, 53, of Allison Park, is facing charges for allegedly stealing close to $130,000 while working for Deer Lakes School District.

According to the criminal complaint, Rominski was hired by the district in August 2021.

As the district’s accounts receivable/payable clerk, Rominski was responsible for collecting and depositing extracurricular-related payments, as well as managing funds for student groups.

Police began investigating the case Sept. 30, the complaint says. Before that, in the summer of 2024, the district itself had investigated reports of cash from extracurricular funds that hadn’t been deposited.

On several occasions, student group sponsors reported that their financial records didn’t show the correct balance, the complaint says. When contacted, Rominski allegedly would not correct the balance or explain the difference.

District officials allege that, while all checks had been accounted for, their investigation revealed no cash payments had been deposited into the district’s bank accounts since the 2023-2024 school year, the complaint says.

Police say records reveal that about $128,454 in cash was not deposited between Aug. 23, 2023, and Sept. 17, 2025.

Police allege that Rominski diverted the cash to benefit herself instead of depositing it.

Rominski now faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and misappropriation of entrusted property.

She is scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group