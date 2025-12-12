Several inches of snow expected for the Pittsburgh area over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Snow will have a big impact on your plans on Saturday.

Steady snow will develop early afternoon and continue through early Sunday, leaving 2-4″ for areas from Butler south to Pittsburgh and higher amounts south of Pittsburgh into the Laurel Highlands.

The worst travel is expected to be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with steady snow covering roads and reducing visibility.

Steady snow will taper to snow showers Sunday, but lake effect bands of snow will continue, keeping untreated surfaces slick.

Much colder air spills in as well on Sunday with wind chills near zero, so check on neighbors and pets.

