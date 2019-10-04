Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed changes to the Telemarketer Registration Act that also allow business phone customers to sign up for the do-not-call list.
The legislation requires that robocalls start with a clear way for recipients to opt out of them and that telemarketing voicemails must include a phone number to prevent future calls.
It bans telephone solicitation on legal holidays in the state.
Lawmakers voted unanimously for the legislation. It takes effect in two months.
