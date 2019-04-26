PepsiCo is suing Indian farmers over potatoes

A food fight has turned into a legal matter.
PepsiCo is suing four farmers from India for growing a type of potato that is trademarked by the food and beverage giant.
According to PepsiCo, the farmers aren't among the thousands who are authorized to grow the potatoes in question. These specially-grown spuds are the ones made exclusively for Lay's potato chips.
The lawsuits will be heard Friday in western India, and this matter could turn into a hot potato. Some small retailers in India say big companies, like Amazon and Walmart, are hurting their businesses.
PepsiCo is reportedly seeking nearly $150,000 per farmer.
