  Petco offering free pet food trade-in for products with artificial ingredients

    Petco has an upcoming event for people looking to transition away from pet foods with artificial ingredients.

    Earlier this month, Petco began removing products with artificial ingredients from its store shelves. Now, the store is hosting a nationwide pet food trade-in event starting this weekend.

    Owners are invited to trade in dog or cat food containing artificial ingredients for a free bag of artificial-free dog or cat food. They can also take advantage of a free nutrition consultation for their pet.

    The two-day event takes place May 18 and 19.
     

     

