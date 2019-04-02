PITTSBURGH - UPMC East is spending $22 million to double the size of its emergency department in Monroeville.
Construction began Monday on the renovations, which will add 14,000 square feet of space to the ED. That comes to 10 new observation rooms and 10 new private exam rooms that will be increased to the current number of 20. It will also have more room for clinical engineering, sterile processing and information technology, UPMC said.
Related Headlines
The work is to be completed in July 2020.
To see the renderings, check out the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}