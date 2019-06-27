0 Police looking for men who force-fed beer to goat

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Authorities in New York are looking for a group of men in connection with a case of animal cruelty at a nature preserve. According to police, the men broke into the preserve and harassed the animals. Employees of the nature center are especially upset that the men fed beer to one of the goats.

A group of young men who were caught on camera, poured beer down a goat's throat and laughed about it. Janine Bendicksen, the director at the Sweetbriar Nature Center, told WCBS: "I am furious and disgusted."

The Smithtown public safety department said the incident was part of a break-in and vandalism at the center in February. The center is home to more than 100 animals.

The surveillance video showing the suspects was just recently discovered. It shows four men in hoodies on the property. Officials said the men were trespassing.

The men are captured as they climbed into the pig pen, opened cages and disturbed the animals. Eventually, they gave a goat beer to drink.

"They harassed them. They were here causing trouble," said Bendicksen.

The men seem unconcerned in the video until they discover the camera. They're heard discussing what to do with the trail camera, eventually deciding to take it off its mount and throw it into a nearby pond on the property.

Authorities said last week, during a routine inspection of the water quality in the pond, a volunteer discovered the waterlogged surveillance camera and was able to recover video from a corroded memory card, showing the men's exploits four months earlier.

"Now I think they're going to be pretty shocked when their faces come up on the news," said Bendicksen. "They definitely thought they got away with it."

Officials are now working to identify the men. All could face charges, including animal cruelty and criminal mischief.



CNN/WCBS