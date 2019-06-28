  • Police respond to noise complaint, join party instead

    Updated:

    CAROLLTON, Texas. - A pair of Carrollton officers responded to a noise complaint, but ended up joining in at a party.

    Their body cams captured the encounter.

    TRENDING NOW:

    They were pulled into the graduation party and even did a little dancing.

    The cops left the scene all smiles and singing along.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories