Police on the scene of shooting in Point Breeze North

POINT BREEZE NORTH, Pa. — One person has been shot and taken to the hospital this morning.

Happening around 3:30 a.m. on Jonathan Court in the Point Breeze North neighborhood, Pittsburgh Police are on the scene of a shooting that they are calling an “isolated incident”. Authorities are saying they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for the latest updates.

