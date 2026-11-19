COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday acted to allow state prisons across the United States to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates as the federal government cracks down on devices that authorities say are the No. 1 security threat in the nation’s correctional facilities.

The vote was unanimous among the commissioners meeting in Washington.

State prison officials for years have sought the right to jam, arguing that blocking the signals of contraband phones would halt inmates’ ability to use the devices to run drug rings, coordinate prison riots and even order acts of violence such as attacks on guards.

Under the new rule, prisons are not required to use the jamming technology, they must conduct multiple tests to make sure cell signals outside prisons are not affected and they have to notify officials if the jamming devices are moved.

Commissioner Anna Gomez, who ultimately voted for the measure on what she called a “critical” issue, expressed concern for “potential unintended consequences” that could come if jamming zones were improperly calibrated in ways that accidentally disrupted home security systems or blocked emergency response calls.

”I want to make sure that we don't harm public safety in the name of helping public safety,” she said. Gomez is the lone Democrat on the panel.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who spoke in favor of the measure, visited this week with officials in South Carolina, whose prison directors have led efforts to obtain permission to jam.

“This itself is not going to be a silver bullet, but I think it’s time that we stop denying this tool to state and local officials,” Carr said before the vote.

Cellphones have been smuggled inside hollowed-out footballs, whisked in by corrupt employees and sometimes even dropped by drone. The signal-jamming technology was already allowed in federal facilities but needed FCC permission, due to a nearly century-old communications law, to be available for state prisons.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling, who headed South Carolina's Corrections Department for more than a decade, led an effort from many of his counterparts across the country to gain use of the technology. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, elected this month as the state's next governor, organized fellow prosecutors to press Congress to change the law but they were unsuccessful.

FCC chair says it's ‘ready to take action’

While in South Carolina, Carr stood alongside Stirling, Wilson and other South Carolina officials before a display of hundreds of confiscated cellphones and massive drones used to ferry the contraband over prison fencing. He said many people might not perceive the danger.

"People really don’t understand the threat that these pose," Carr said, noting that 25,000 cellphones were confiscated in the nation's state and local prisons each year. “We’re going to put a new tool in the hands of law enforcement, and it’s going to make a dramatic difference.”

Carr cited the case of Robert Johnson, a South Carolina corrections officer who was nearly killed at his home in 2010 in a hit that officials said was orchestrated by a prisoner using a contraband cellphone.

After nearly three dozen surgeries and now in “pain 24/7,” Johnson said Wednesday that he refers to the phones as “weapons of mass destruction” because of the potential dangers for which they can be used. He has testified in previous FCC hearings over jamming requests and often spoken out on the issue.

“No one should have to go through what I went through,” Johnson said. “But I also believe that the Lord chose my wife and I to go through this because someone had to carry the banner, and he chose us to do it.”

South Carolina tested the tech in 2008

South Carolina has been the testing ground for state prison cellphone jamming. In 2008, the FCC allowed the state to conduct a one-time test of a jamming system at a maximum-security prison. A briefcase-sized device emitted a frequency that immediately shut down cellphones around an auditorium; outside, service was uninterrupted.

Another test took place at a different state prison in 2019, a first-time collaboration between federal officials and state prison officials. A year earlier, seven South Carolina inmates had died in the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years, in what officials said was a gang fight arranged in part using illegal cellphones.

The FCC has shown willingness to work on eradicating prison cellphones, holding a 2016 field hearing in South Carolina and hosting meetings with members of Congress, prison officials and representatives of the wireless industry.

Groups that advocate for inmates' rights have opposed the move, arguing that the high rates inmates must pay to use official prison phones have pushed them toward using contraband cellphones just to stay in touch with family. The telecommunications industry has long argued against it, too, saying that jamming technology risks interfering with legitimate communications.

Carr said in South Carolina that he felt the industry was softening on jamming, in part due to recognition of the problem's size as well as agencies' experiments with targeted technologies.

“We aren’t considering jamming outside this unique context," Carr said. "Maybe people aren’t cheering it on from industry, but the opposition has receded substantially.”

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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