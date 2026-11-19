CHARLEROI, Pa. — The Charleroi Regional police board voted to table the proposed item of considering entering into an agreement with ICE on Wednesday.

The chairman said key people were missing and they simply needed more time.

A few dozen people from the area and even as far away as Pittsburgh voiced their opinions about their disagreement with the proposal.

“Having the community live in fear is already one problem and then you’re losing businesses that we don’t have,” a speaker said.

The board quickly decided to hold off on considering a proposed agreement to the federal program, known as 287(G).

It would give trained local officers limited authority to enforce immigration law under ICE supervision.

People, one after another, spoke out against the idea.

“We see the grief and trauma that they left behind, and we also see the terror of thinking there would be ICE agents coming in here into town,” Pastor of Hope Community Church Sharon Woomer said.

Woomer is referring to the borough’s large Haitian population.

Charleroi drew national attention in 2024 when President Donald Trump singled out its growing Haitian community on the campaign trail.

The board’s chairman, “Curtis Rice,” said this about how the proposal made it on the agenda:

“I just know somebody was talking about it, and they said they heard that this is a way for the police department to make some money,” Rice said.

He’s referring to a $100,000 incentive.

One board member proposed helping with writing grants for money if needed.

The solicitor and three board members, all crucial for a final decision, were missing from the meeting.

As each now thoroughly reviews the proposed agreement, neighbors tonight hope the board considers the population who many feel might be impacted the most.

“To have that ripped out from under and have the anxiety, but also to have the literal, it would be traumatic and terrorizing,” a speaker said.

The tabled item will come up again for discussion in January.

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