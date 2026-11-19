STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Teachers and staff within the Sto-Rox School District have voted to authorize a strike.

A spokesperson for the Sto-Rox Education Association (SREA) said the vote passed with full support during a meeting on Wednesday.

The union represents educators, guidance counselors, school nurses and school psychologists.

Negotiations have been ongoing since June 30.

The vote does not mean a strike has started, but it does give union officers permission to call for one when they believe the time is necessary.

“Nobody wants to go on strike. Our goal is to reach a fair contract,” said Maria Koteck, SREA member and a math teacher in the district. “But if we don’t see reasonable proposals from the district that reflect the value we bring to the school and improvements to the issues we’re facing, then our members are prepared to strike.”

Members are hoping to avoid the strike by continuing to negotiate in good faith.

“We plan to continue bargaining, to proceed with the unfair labor practice charge we filed against the district for regressive bargaining, and to work hard every day for our students,” Koteck said. “If the time comes when we call for a strike, we will do our best to notify the community in advance.”

Sto-Rox teachers have not been on strike since the 1980s.

The union plans to attend the school board meeting in the high school cafeteria Thursday night to make their case face-to-face.

The Sto-Rox School District provided Channel 11 with this statement:

“The Board of School Directors and Administrators were disappointed to learn through media reports last evening that members of the Sto-Rox Education Association had taken a strike authorization vote. Of course, timing of the Association’s vote was unexpected, given the onset of the holiday season, along with the uncertainty of winter weather being upon us, both of which tend to generate distractions to the student learning experience. Despite this unexpected and disappointing turn of events, the District remains committed to negotiating fair but also reasonable language, salaries, and benefits that can be sustained over time by a community having one of the highest poverty levels in Allegheny County, along with one of the highest millage rates as well. As stewards of community dollars and property, the District must seek balance and affordability to meet obligations that extend beyond teacher salaries, including but not limited to outstanding capital repairs, charter school tuition, and student transportation. Given these additional responsibilities, it is just not realistic that the District can continue to absorb the majority of employee healthcare costs and/or commit to salary increases that exceed traditional cost-of-living standards. District representatives have remained receptive to open dialogue throughout this almost year-long process and will continue to do so.”

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