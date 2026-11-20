WASHINGTON — A top House Democrat is demanding that multiple government agencies preserve communications created on nongovernment messaging apps and investigate whether any records related to official business have been deleted.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and the panel's incoming chairman, said in a series of nearly identical letters made public on Friday that he was concerned that President Donald Trump's administration was circumventing record-keeping requirements by using apps like Signal that can be configured to automatically delete messages after a certain time period.

Raskin noted in the letters, which were sent to top officials at the FBI, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Prisons and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that the agencies were legally required to preserve all records related to their official business, policies and decisions.

But he said: “There is significant evidence that Trump Administration officials have engaged in the widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws. This attempt to evade transparency extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials.”

The Maryland Democrat cited as an example a Signal exchange that he said he had obtained between the FBI’s general counsel and an associate of the Republican president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in which a potential or ongoing healthcare fraud investigation was discussed.

The Justice Department said in a statement Friday that it "follows all legal requirements for the management of federal records involving its official functions and decisions." The Department of Homeland Security said it complies with all applicable federal laws, including those governing the retention of documents.

Signal is an app that can be used for direct messaging and group chats as well as phone and video calls. It uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging and calling services that prevents any third party from viewing conversation content or listening in on calls.

Encrypted messaging apps are increasingly popular with government officials, an Associated Press review from last year found.

Their prevalence was demonstrated in vivid fashion last year when journalist Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that he had been inadvertently added to a Signal group chat of U.S. national security officials coordinating plans for airstrikes.

The White House and the Pentagon have said that disgruntled former employees were spreading false claims about the use of Signal, a commercially available app not authorized to be used to communicate sensitive or classified national defense information.

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Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

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