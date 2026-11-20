PITTSBURGH — More people will soon face criminal charges in an ongoing investigation into city finances. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the FBI are now participating in the case, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

The inquiry follows initial charges filed against Emmett Miles, who investigators say improperly obtained nearly $300,000 in state, county and city grants over the past decade. The money was intended for job training and food insecurity initiatives, but authorities allege Miles diverted the funds for personal spending.

In an interview with Channel 11 News reporter Rick Earle, Zappala confirmed that the initial case against Miles is only the beginning.

“Yes, we expect more charges,” Zappala said.

While noting he cannot speak for other agencies, Zappala confirmed that state and federal officials are examining the case.

“If you want to talk to the attorney general, the FBI, I can’t speak for them,” Zappala said. “Federal money is involved, state money is involved, absolutely.”

When Earle asked whether those agencies are reviewing the matter, Zappala added, “There’s a lot of people interested in this matter.”

Investigators stated that Miles spent the grant money at bars and restaurants and on lottery tickets.

11 Investigates reported that Miles also has a history of civil complaints and prior criminal charges. When Earle asked how Miles secured public funds despite those red flags, Zappala questioned his qualifications.

“That’s a good question because he wasn’t qualified to do any of the programs that he purported to do,” Zappala said.

Zappala also voiced concern over a real estate transaction uncovered by 11 Investigates involving the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The authority purchased the former Larimer School from Miles for $250,000. That price was more than $110,000 above the appraised value and 25 times what Miles originally paid for the property.

Miles bought the building in 2005 for $10,000 but said plans to renovate fell through because he couldn’t secure the funding.

The district attorney criticized the transaction and the impact on the public. “I have a problem with that,” Zappala said. Asked if he took issue with the deal, Zappala responded, “I absolutely do.” When Earle noted that taxpayers are on the hook, Zappala confirmed, “Yes, yes they are.”

Zappala declined to comment on whether Miles is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding their involvement.

FBI Pittsburgh sent the following comment:

“We will let the DA’s comments stand on their own. FBI policy does not permit me to confirm the existence of an investigation.”

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