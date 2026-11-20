PITTSBURGH — A man was found stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Oakwood neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police said the man was found stabbed in the abdomen around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Poplar Street. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man told officers that the stabbing took place in McKees Rocks. We’ve reached out to them for more information.

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