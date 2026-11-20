PITTSBURGH — It was an emotional day in court for those who loved Mary Alice Bendick, a grandmother killed by a drunk driver before she got the chance to meet her newborn grandson.

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Family and friends gave victim impact statements before Sydney Richardson, the woman responsible for Bendick’s death, learned her fate.

In July, the former City of Pittsburgh medic pleaded guilty to several charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. On Thursday, a judge sentenced her to five to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence possible in this case.

Cherie Williams showed us the heart-shaped necklace she wore. It’s all she has of her “unbiological sister” since middle school.

“It has Mary Alice’s ashes in it, and I never take it off as well,” said Williams. “She was such a good friend, sat with me through so many things, through our lives together. She’s always with me, and she’ll always be in my heart.”

Maryalice’s life was tragically cut short on March 11, 2024 when she was hit and killed by Richardson, whose blood alcohol level was about three-and-a-half times the legal limit. Bendick was planning to meet their new grandson that day, once her husband, Danny, was done with his shift on the railroad. But his train abruptly stopped due to a car accident.

“I talked to a buddy of mine, who was actually on the train ahead of me, and he said it was a car that matched my wife’s,” Bendick said. “They took me to the hospital, and she was gone when I got there.”

Family and friends say none of this will being Mary Alice back but believe justice has been served. They wore bracelets with “Justice for MaryAlice” on them.

“We wish it could have been more, but at least she’s having to pay for her crime,” said Lisa Truong, Mary Alice’s sister-in-law.

“It should be more. My wife didn’t get a second chance,” Bendick said.

Richardson tearfully read an apology to Bendick’s family and friends, but most of them walked out of the courtroom as she began reading.

“I do believe the judge got it right and the judge paid attention because, she said, due to her job, she has seen drunk drivers,” said Wayne Williams, a longtime family friend.

Richardson will get credit for time served.

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