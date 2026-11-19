WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had posthumously pardoned Pete Rose more than two years after the baseball star's death and a year after he was reinstated by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND,” Trump posted on social media.

Rose, baseball's career hits leader at 4,256, entered guilty pleas on April 20, 1990, to two counts of filing false tax returns, admitting he failed to report $354,968 during a four-year period. That was about eight months after Rose agreed to a permanent ban from baseball.

″I know I’m not a bad person, but I did make some mistakes and it’s in the eyes of the judge,″ Rose said that night during his weekly talk show on WCKY-AM in Cincinnati. ″All you can say is it’s up to the judge.″

The pardon comes after Manfred issued a sweeping decision last May that opened a pathway for Rose to be considered for baseball's Hall of Fame. Manfred declared that individuals on MLB's permanently ineligible list would have their statuses restored at death, a ruling that impacted 17 people, most notably Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Under a rule adopted by the Hall's board of directors in 1991, anyone on the permanently ineligible list can't be considered for election to the Hall. The earliest Rose or Jackson could now be inducted would be in 2028.

Rose agreed to his permanent ban in August 1989 after Major League Baseball investigator John M. Dowd concluded he bet numerous times on the Cincinnati Reds while playing on and managing his hometown team from 1985-87.

Facing a sentence of up to six years in prison and $500,000 in fines, Rose was sentenced on July 19, 1990, by U.S. District Judge S. Arthur Spiegel in Cincinnati to five months in prison. He also was fined $50,000 and ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service as a gym teacher’s assistant with inner-city youths in Cincinnati as part of a one-year probation period. The first three months of the probation were to be spent at the halfway house.

Rose repaid the Internal Revenue Service $366,042.

“History and the tincture of time will decide his place among the all-time greats of baseball,” Spiegel said. “With regard to Pete Rose, the individual, he has broken the law, admitted his guilt, and stands ready to pay the penalty. Under our system of law and sense of fairness, when he has completed his sentence, he will have paid his debt to society and should be accepted by society as rehabilitated. Only time will tell whether he is to be restored to his position of honor for his accomplishment on the ball fields of America.”

Rose reported that Aug. 10 to the U.S. Penitentiary Marion Camp in Illinois, a minimum security facility, and was released Jan. 7, 1991. He entered Talbert House to start serving his probation and departed on April 5.

A 17-time All-Star during a playing career from 1963-86, Rose was the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year, 1973 MVP and 1975 World Series MVP. A three-time NL batting champion, he broke the prior hits record of 4,191 set by Ty Cobb from 1905-28.

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AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

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