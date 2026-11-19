President Donald Trump's pick to lead an agency with a key role in protecting U.S. elections told senators during a confirmation hearing Thursday that he wouldn't characterize the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection as an "attack."

The response by Michael LoSapio, nominated to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, came as part of an exchange with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who has made inquiries about the violence and the 2020 election part of his line of questioning for a number of Trump nominees.

It's also part of Republicans' rush to confirm Trump's picks before Democrats take power in Congress early next year.

“No, I don’t believe it was an attack,” LoSapio told Blumenthal. “I wasn’t involved in politics. I know what I saw on the news.”

The White House did not immediately return a request seeking comment on the remark by LoSapio, who if confirmed would inherit an agency mired in partisan tensions over the role it should play in combating false claims about voting or election fraud.

He also isn't the first Trump nominee to answer the Jan. 6 question similarly.

During his own June confirmation hearing for the post of Department of Justice inspector general, Don R. Berthiaume — also during questioning from Blumenthal — acknowledged “violence on the Capitol grounds” on Jan. 6, 2021, but also said, “I don’t know if I would use the term attack.”

Several of Trump's judicial nominees have also shied away from characterizing the violence as an “attack” during their own confirmation hearings.

On Thursday, Blumenthal also asked LoSapio, currently chief information security officer at artificial intelligence firm Palantir, who won the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has falsely claimed that he won.

“I’m not going to answer the question about an election six years ago,” LoSapio said, later adding that his “only involvement” in that election was voting for Trump.

CISA — formed in 2018 during the first Trump administration and nested within the Department of Homeland Security — is charged with protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, from dams and nuclear power plants to banks and voting systems.

It's received bipartisan praise from many state and local election officials, but Trump and his allies remain angry over its efforts to counter misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency's first director, Chris Krebs, was fired by Trump after highlighting election officials' statement calling the 2020 election the " most secure in American history."

CISA has also been without a Senate-confirmed director for nearly two years. Jen Easterly left the agency as Trump returned to office last year, and Nick Andersen has led the agency in an acting capacity since February. Sean Plankey withdrew in April when his nomination stalled.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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