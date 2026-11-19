WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The suspect in an illegal hunting investigation in Wilkinsburg has turned himself in, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Thursday.

This comes just a day after the commission shared a photo of the individual and a vehicle on social media to develop leads.

The crossbow-wielding person allegedly walked through the front yard of a Lindsay Road home while pursuing a deer the evening of Nov. 6.

“Thanks to awareness through social media shares, comments, and overall public response, the suspect turned himself in and admitted to the violations,” the game commission said.

The suspect reportedly faces multiple citations for unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer, safety zone violations using a motorized vehicle to locate game and tagging violations.

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