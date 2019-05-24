Porsche Type 64 could become most valuable Porsche ever sold at upcoming auction

The great-grandfather of the Porsche 911 is going up for auction this summer and it may end up being the most valuable Porsche ever sold.
The Porsche Type 64 was Ferdinand Porsche's early attempt at a rear-engined sports car.
It will be auctioned through RM Sotheby in mid-August in Monterey, California.
Experts at Hagerty, a company that insures collectible cars, said as the earliest Porsche sports car, and with a direct lineage to today's 911s, it could be worth between $20 million and $25 million.
Until now, the highest price ever paid for a Porsche at auction was $14 million in 2017. That car was a 1970 Porsche 917 race car that was used in the Steve McQueen movie "Le Mans."
