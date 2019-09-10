Potential sites in Pittsburgh being discussed for Amazon's 2nd headquarters

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County officials are doing a lot of work to convince Amazon to bring its second headquarters here to Pittsburgh.
There are a lot of options for placement, which many see as an advantage for Pittsburgh.
It's all part of a broader plan to convince Amazon to call the city its second home.
"To see everybody come together they way they have, it makes you feel good to be a Pittsburgher," County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.
That's a feeling Fitzgerald hopes will be shared by Amazon executives as they choose a second headquarters.
Several bigger cities are competing for billions of dollars of investment and 50,000 new jobs, but Fitzgerald sees options and variety as a strong selling point for Pittsburgh.
"We want to be partners with Amazon. We want them to tell us what they need and we want to provide those needs, whether it's around workforce development or sites. We have a lot of good sites that I don't think other cities can stack up and provide," Fitzgerald said.
That includes locations near the airport and along the Ohio River, as well as Cranberry, the North Side, Lawrenceville and Point Breeze, enough to give the company plenty of flexibility.
This could be a key part of Pittsburgh's submission to Amazon.
The city has brought on a consultant to help develop its bid , which is costing them $50,000.
The bid is due next month.
