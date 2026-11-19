MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin police officer who shot and killed a 38-year-old Black man in Madison in July acted reasonably and will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor announced Thursday, drawing immediate condemnation from the victim's family members and community advocates.

The shooting of Corey Ruiz, which was captured on video, sparked racial justice protests and calls for police reform. City leaders braced for more protests in the hours after the decision not to charge the officer, who is white.

The victim’s brother, Adam Ruiz, told reporters the prosecutor had “mistreated” his family.

“We’re destroyed,” he said. “We won’t accept this.”

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Ruiz resisted officers, produced a knife and was unaffected by multiple Taser rounds immediately before officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson shot and killed him on July 22. Under those circumstances, it was "reasonable for the officer to use deadly force," and there was no "potential criminal court liability," the district attorney concluded.

Ozanne said he reached his decision after reviewing police reports, diagrams, surveillance videos, police squad car videos and citizen videos. Madison police officers do not wear body cameras.

Family attorney blasts decision

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Ruiz family, said there was nothing in the videos that justified the shooting.

“In the video you see they tackle him, they tase him, they kick him and then the police officer executes him,” Crump said at a news conference, surrounded by Ruiz's family. “The video is the objective unbiased witness here.”

Crump said it is one of the worst cases of excessive force that he has worked on.

“When you are shooting a man who is on the ground, three (times). It hits him in his chest and the kill shot hits him in his head,” he said.

Crump said the medical examiner told the Ruiz family he would have survived had the third shot not been fired and hit him in the head.

Ozanne said his decision was a correct interpretation of the law.

“A person does not have to like and/or agree with the law, however I am sworn to apply the law to the facts at hand,” the prosecutor said. “The law applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not.”

A few dozen people gathered by late afternoon at the site of the shooting, which was marked by bouquets of flowers at the busy Madison intersection. After dark, a candlelight vigil was held. One person held a sign that said, “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

‘He’s got a knife! He's got a knife!'

Baitinger-Peterson did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

He was one of four officers who responded to calls about someone checking out parked cars and an alleged burglary attempt on the day of the shooting, police said. They surrounded Ruiz, who was on a bicycle, in the middle of an intersection, tussling with him.

In police dash-camera video released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Thursday, officers repeatedly yell, “He’s got a knife! He’s got a knife!” The weapon is clearly visible in Ruiz’s right hand, the blade pointed downward, as a fourth officer arrives and deploys a Taser. Ruiz stumbles and falls onto his right side before Baitinger-Peterson fires three shots at close range.

Baitinger-Peterson told investigators during an interview days after the shooting that he got on his knees and grabbed Ruiz’s right arm before realizing Ruiz was holding a knife, according to records released Thursday. He said he was struggling to control the arm and feared that Ruiz would stab the officers. He said he fired a third time because Ruiz’s facial expression and body did not change after the first two shots, leading him to believe they had not struck him.

Documents show Baitinger-Peterson had minor injuries to both hands.

Jim Palmer, executive director of the police union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said the district attorney's decision was “supported by the evidence and consistent with the legal standards governing the use of force by law enforcement officers.”

It was the third time since 2012 that Madison police had shot and killed someone in the same neighborhood.

Officials urge protesters to stay peaceful

Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than a decade of experience in law enforcement, and the other three officers who interacted with Ruiz that day have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. Madison Police Chief John Patterson said police will now conduct an internal review of the shooting. All of the officers involved will remain on administrative leave, he said.

Wisconsin Gov.-elect David Crowley called for any protests to remain peaceful, though he said in a video statement that Ruiz's killing was “deeply troubling.”

Noting he was the state's first Black governor-elect, he said such incidents were part of a longer history.

“The decision not to file charges does not end the conversation or resolve the questions this tragedy has raised,” he said.

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Associated Press journalists Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia, Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta and Gene Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.

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