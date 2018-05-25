0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Contagious Magazine

A project that started in an Allegheny County home has spread to multiple school districts in two counties. Contagious Magazine started as an online publication when a mother in Oakdale made it her mission to bring good news to her neighborhood.

"I had this burning desire within me to spread positivity, all because of the disheartening news around the world today," said Densie Sheppard, the founder and publisher of Contagious Magazine.

Sheppard did just that by creating the magazine, which was first available only online and is now available in print for the first time.

"The magazine features kids doing good deeds, as well as inspiring stories," said Sheppard.

Part of what makes Contagious Magazine so special is its head writer, 16-year-old Jamie Sheppard, who is also Densie's daughter.

"It's fun because I get to learn about all these kids doing great things. And at first I didn't think that so many kids were doing these great things, but I learned so much about different people," said Jamie.

Together with an editor and a photographer, Densie and Jamie work to do stories on local kids and children around the world doing good things for their communities.

"I would like to inspire young people through other young people. So whatever stories they have that could inspire someone, that's what I want to throw out there," said Densie.

"A lot of people assume there's just so much bad things in the world, but when you take a closer look there's a lot of people that are under appreciated and go unrecognized, but they do great things," said Jamie.

The printed version of contagious magazine is available in the West Allegheny, Montour, and Fort Cherry school districts. It's also at dentist and doctor's offices as well as other businesses in the Oakdale area. Click here to read it online.

