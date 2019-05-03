Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Kids of Steel

PITTSBURGH - Thousands of children across the Pittsburgh area are ready to finish off a marathon. They are part of Kids of Steel, a program encouraging children to get active on race weekend.
"We wanted to make sure everyone had a race to participate in during marathon weekend," said Leslie Turis, the youth program manager for Kids of Steel.
More than 6,000 children from 140 schools and after-school groups have finished 25 miles worth of training so far. Saturday, they run the last mile needed to complete a marathon worth of miles! Kids of Steel wants to create a lifelong love of running, but needs help.
"Donations are huge," Turis said. "We invest so much to make sure race day is possible for all of the kids in our region."
That's why sports analyst Darren Rovell is getting involved this year. He'll start the marathon from the back and raise money for every runner he passes.
If you want to pledge money for Rovell's race to help him raise even more for Kids of Steel, click on this link: https://pledgeit.org/bettingonrovell
