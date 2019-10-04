0 Mean, green, iconic Mr. Yuk makes us Proud to be from Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - He's mean, green, has an iconic face and making us proud to be from Pittsburgh. For the past 45 years, a green face sticking out his tongue been a symbol of danger on bottles in kitchens and bathrooms.

"I'm amazed; it has a life of its own," said Mr. Yuk creator, Dr. Richard Moriarty.

Dr. Moriarty, a Lawrenceville native, created Mr. Yuk at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in 1972. He says he wanted to promote poison center awareness after seeing so many children come into the hospital.

"A lot of times, you can take care of things at home, and you don't have to make a mad dash to the hospital," explained Moriarty.

Before coming up with Mr. Yuk, Moriarty went to the source to find out what symbol would work.

"We went back to the kids, said here's a bunch of colors, which color don't you like," said Moriarty. "They picked out the florescent green, we put that face, the sick face with the green together, another group of kids said that looks yukky, we said fine, we have a name."

The Pittsburgh City Council and U.S. Congress are now honoring Moriarty for his years of service, promoting poison prevention and education. The symbol created here is used not just in America, but around the globe.

"You can't count how many lives were saved because of this green sticker," said Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

Dr. Moriarty and Mr. Yuk are making us Proud to be from Pittsburgh.

If you would like to get some free Mr. Yuk stickers for your home, parents need to send a self-addressed stamped business-size envelope to:

Pittsburgh Poison Center – Mr. Yuk

200 Lothrop St.

PFG 01-01-01

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

You will be sent 20 stickers, but if you need more they can be ordered at https://www.upmc.com/Services/poison-center/store

