Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Shaler Bocce Team

SHALER, Pa. - There's a new team at Shaler already bringing the school to the statewide competition stage.
The Shaler bocce team just got started a little over a year ago but is already making its mark. After beating 17 teams at the conference championship, they got a spot in the state competition.
"It does take a special touch to be effective at it and they've been really good throughout the year," said Athletic Director Clint Rauscher.
This team is more unique than most high school athletics. The program is part of the Interscholastic Unified Sports Program. Each team is made of partnerships between regular education and special education students.
"They get to have a normal experience in high school and be with their peers and be part of a sport and part of a team, which I think is very important," said Coach Gina Chmielewski.
A former teammate is back as a coach this year. James Bernick now studies at Slippery Rock, but comes back to get teaching experience. The Shaler community is behind the team. The athletic director says there was a big crowd for their home match.
The team did not win the state championship in Hershey, but with the progress they made in one year's time, who knows how far they can go next season.
