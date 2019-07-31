Red Bull Flugtag takes flight (sort of) in Russia

Participants of the Red Bull Flugtag competition took their chances over the weekend to entertain themselves and the spectators gathered at a Moscow canal with colorful costumes and quirky attempts to make their machines fly.
A total of 38 teams from across Russia pushed their home-made human-powered vehicles from a pier into water making viewers gasp, sigh, laugh and smile.
According to Flugtag rules, the machine should not be longer than 33 feet and weigh under approximately 330 pounds.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Flugtag means "flight day" in German, but all of these craft ultimately splash into the waters below.
Teams built their flying machines with three criteria in mind: how far it will fly, the creativity, and artistry behind the design.
The contest started in Vienna in 1991 and now plays out annually in more than 100 locations.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}