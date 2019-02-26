Replica of historic hippie VW bus heads to Woodstock

VACAVILLE, Calif. - The classic Volkswagen bus will forever be associated with the hippie movement of the 1960s.
The distinctive micro buses were a favorite of free-spirited young people through the summer of love and the famous Woodstock Music Festival.
A couple in California, who own the Vacaville Auto Body Center, recently built a replica of the iconic "Light Bus" associated with the festival. It was used by the band Light and featured in many media photos of the event.
The artist who painted the original bus, Bob Hieronimus, led a team to restore the art to the replica.
"There's some amazing artwork on this thing," Robert Skinner told KTXL. "And every time you look at it you find something new," said Marlo Skinner.
The couple says the bus is set to make an appearance at the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival later this year.
CNN/KTXL
