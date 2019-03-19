Robber shot and killed at Bellagio casino

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who shot an officer after robbing a casino.
In the video, the armed man can be seen as he attempts to steal a vehicle from outside of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino last Friday night. Authorities say he had just robbed the casino's poker room, stealing cash and chips from a caged area. He's seen getting in one car then getting out when he couldn't find the keys.
He then tries to carjack a woman in another car, right in front of four police officers. When officers outside the casino tried to apprehend the suspect, he fired at one of them and tried to flee. That officer was wearing a bulletproof vest that saved his life. Another officer shot back and hit the suspect in the head. The gunman died on Saturday, the officer was treated and released.
Police identified the robber as Michael Charles Cohen, 49, and say he had an extensive criminal history.
The LVPD placed officer Joaquin Escobar, 29, on routine paid administrative leave while investigators review the shooting.
