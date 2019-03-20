  • Couple inflicted horrific abuse on adopted daughter, police say

    Updated:

    CLARION, Pa. - A married couple in Clarion County is accused of withholding medication from their adopted daughter, duct taping her hands and locking her in a closet for hours.

    According to investigators, the couple had six children who were all home-school.

    The severe punishments given to their adopted daughter, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories