Romanian businessman opens world's shortest highway

SUCEAVA, Romania - A businessman in Romania cut the ribbon on the "world's shortest highway" as part of an elaborate staged opening cermony. The highway is just one yard long.
The asphalt strip was built as a protest against Romania's poor road system. It has lane markers and even a speed limit sign.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted hundreds of people to the site in northern Romania.
Wrecked cars with coffins inside them were parked next to the road, symbolizing the consequences of poor maintenance and the lack of expressways. Statistics released by the European Commission showed it had the highest incidence of road deaths in the European Union in 2017.
Romania has one of the shortest networks of expressways in the EU.
