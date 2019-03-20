  • Firefighters extinguish flames at Collier Township home

    Updated:

    COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire at a home in Collier Township.

    Chopper 11 was over the scene, where flames can be seen coming out of the roof and windows.

    It's unclear how the fire started at this point or if anyone was injured.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories