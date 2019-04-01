0 San Francisco Bay Area woman linked to 29 siblings following DNA test

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Imagine growing up an only child, and then when you're well into adulthood, finding out that you have siblings-- lots of them. That's what happened to one San Francisco Bay area woman after she took a DNA test.

If you ask Shauna Harrison now how many brothers and sisters she has, she may not be able to answer. "And I am like, 'Uh, no, yeah, umm, yes.' About 29 of them," Harrison told KGO.

At age 27, Harrison learned her dad wasn't her biological father. So she set out seeking answers. "I had been asking questions about my health and blood type," said Harrison.

TRENDING NOW:

She tried the ancestry site 23 and Me and found out the donor was Jewish of Russian descent. Now age 41, she went back to the site 2 years ago after learning about some advancements to DNA science.

"Boom. Next day I get an email from one of the siblings. 'Hey, looks like we are related. Not sure if that's a surprise to you,'" said Harrison. The bigger surprise, there was total of eight other siblings.

Two and half years later and the family keeps growing. "Just about a month ago maybe, there were 3 within two weeks," said Harrison.

Now there is a total of 30 brothers and sisters.

Jodi Hale met Harrison for the first time two years ago at a Starbucks in Sunnyvale. Hale is number 15. She says there was instant connection. "It's just nice to have someone else that is in sort of the same place. And you have a lot of the same history. It's fun," said Hale.

Both women used the word "weird" to describe the situation.

There are struggles, not everyone is ready to be part of the extended family. But there's Facebook page for the siblings, a spreadsheet to keep track of birthdays, and a welcome packet for new family members.

"And it's just nonstop. I don't think this is going to be it. I think it's just going to continually happen. Probably for the rest of my life," said Harrison.

When the new ones shows up, they say they're ready to welcome them as family.



CNN/KGO