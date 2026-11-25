JIUQUAN, China — China on Wednesday launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft with three astronauts — two Chinese and a Pakistani — sending the first foreign crew member to its space station.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is flying alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39, after the craft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Wednesday morning. It successfully separated from a rocket and entered its predetermined orbit.

The launch marked the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China’s manned space program.

Hours earlier, crowds of people attended a send-off ceremony, with many holding up their phones to capture the moment.

The crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests during their mission, official Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported. Ali will conduct a photosynthetic cyanobacteria experiment in orbit during his short-term mission before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, it said.

Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, told reporters at the center that he hoped this would be the beginning of greater cooperation in the future. He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership, scientists and engineers.

When asked if Pakistan could send astronauts independently, he said: “Certainly that day will come.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his best wishes to the astronauts ahead of their mission.

“Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas in its journey to outer space,” he said on X on Tuesday.

The joint flight is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025.

While this was the first spaceflight for Ali and Wu, Tang has flown on two previous missions and is set to become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times, national broadcaster CCTV said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Tang said that differences in language, culture and psychology had made learning to work together more challenging on this mission, but that both sides’ efforts were paying off.

In front of reporters, those efforts were reflected in Ali’s Mandarin proficiency. He cited a line of Chinese poetry about climbing one story higher to see farther.

“It’s like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights,” he said in Mandarin.

Speaking in English, he said he hoped the next chapter of space cooperation between the two countries would go from one astronaut in one flight to multiple joint flights and to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030. The United States is widely seen as China's main space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.

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Leung reported from Hong Kong. Associated Press video journalist Wu Jia contributed to this report from Jiuquan.

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