The historic Saint Joseph’s Church in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood was demolished Tuesday afternoon.

The church, built in the late 1890s, had served as a landmark for more than a century.

Young Preservationists Association CEO Matthew Craig said his group approached Pittsburgh’s Historic Review Commission three times in the past year and a half with plans to save the building. The association hoped to turn the property into a community center, but the funding fell through, leaving advocates out of options.

Craig said restoring the building would have cost well over $10 million. Following the funding shortfall, the Historic Review Commission ultimately decided the church was a public safety concern.

“If I had all of the money in the world, this would not be happening,” Craig said. “There is no villain in this story because everybody was working with their best intentions to pursue their own missions.”

Still, Craig said he hopes the property will serve the community like the church once did.

Angie Fichter and her husband were among the crowd that watched the church fall. The couple went to school at the church and became emotional when talking about the memories they shared inside.

“It breaks my heart,” Fichter said. “It was really good and I hate to see it go....there is goes!”

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