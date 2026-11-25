PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers said Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback during the team’s game on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said Aaron Rodgers will be inactive.

The Steelers did not say why Rodgers is inactive.

The game against the Denver Broncos starts at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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