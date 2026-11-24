PITTSBURGH — If you’re driving through the North Side, you’ll notice some new signage along Middle Street. The signs are not your typical neighborhood traffic alerts to get drivers to slow down. Members of a neighborhood watch group put them up for another reason.

“The prostitutes come out, it’s 24/7 every night,” said Carol Rinas, “especially in the summer, when I’m up on my deck, you can just hear it.”

Deutschtown neighbors told Channel 11 they’ve had enough. This is the second round of signs the group has installed, with messages like “Your visit to the neighborhood just went viral.” They want to let sex workers and their clients know cameras are capturing everything and hope the signs will send a strong message.

“Anything that we can do that’ll help keep the neighborhood safer for residents, for business owners, and for visitors is important,” said Tim Colbert, who lives in Deutschtown. “We North Siders love our neighborhoods.”

“We worry about, not just property values, but just the safety,” Rinas said. “It’s not pretty.”

Neighbors said, unfortunately, this is nothing new. Almost 10 years ago, Channel 11 told you about Pittsburgh Police stings targeting prostitution on some of the same streets reports are coming from now.

In a statement sent to Channel 11 on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said, “Pittsburgh police are aware of reports of prostitution/illegal sexual activity in the area and officers work proactively to counteract it.” They’re asking anyone who is aware of it to call 911, something neighbors say they’ve done repeatedly.

“We’ve had an officer on a bicycle, which was helpful, just for a deterrent, but they can’t be here all the time,” Rinas said,

Neighbors said some of the recent activity has moved closer to East Ohio Street, where the City of Pittsburgh has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to revitalize.

Councilman Bobby Wilson, who represents this district, sent Channel 11 this statement:

“I’ve heard from neighbors about what’s happening, and I understand why they’re concerned. I’ll keep working with the city to address those concerns and follow up with residents. I want this neighborhood to be welcoming to everyone who lives, works, or spends time here.”

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