  • Scientists teach seals to sing popular songs

    SCOTLAND - Parrots are well known to mimic human speech, and you've probably heard that version of "Jingle Bells" with the barking dogs. 

    Now, a new animal's singing talents are coming to light thanks to some Scottish researchers. 

    Researchers at the University of Saint Andrews taught seals to sing. The adorable seal edition of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" is an unusual experiment in the world of science.

    The researchers said it could help create a new model to study speech disorders. That's because seals use the same sound production mechanisms as humans. Their ability to copy human vowel sounds and produce melodies could help scientists better understand the evolution of vocal learning. 
     

     

