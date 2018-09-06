  • Sen. Marco Rubio and Alex Jones trade barbs at press conference

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Marco Rubio and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones traded barbs outside a Capitol Hill social media hearing on Wednesday.

    The confrontation happened after Jones crashed the Florida lawmaker's press conference and called Rubio a "little frat boy" and Rubio told Jones, "Don't touch me again, man."

    Jones disrupted Rubio's press conference with reporters on a senate hearing in which technology executives from Twitter and Facebook were testifying about foreign influence on their platforms.

    Rubio mostly brushed Jones aside and laughed him off before he ended the exchange with reporters.

    Rubio told reporters, "You guys can talk to this clown" before leaving.

    NBC

