Skydiver loses prosthetic leg during jump

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A skydiver in California lost his prosthetic leg during a jump, only to find it a short time later.
Dion Callaway went skydiving and his prosthetic leg came loose and fell away from him some 10,000 feet in the air. When he landed on the ground, he thought he had lost his $15,000 prosthetic forever.
Fortunately for Callaway, the leg landed right on top of a pile of sawdust at a lumber yard next to the airport. The prosthetic leg was undamaged and was returned.
Callaway lost his real leg in a skydiving accident two years ago. When asked whether he would continue to skydive, he said absolutely.
But next time, he'll take some extra precautions. "The owner of Norcal Skydive built a tether. It basically goes around my waist around the leg here, and then around the lower leg," Callaway told KNTV.
He said he wouldn't want to lose his leg a third time.
NBC/KNTV
