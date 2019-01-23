South Korean toilet turns waste into energy, pays users

ULSAN, South Korea - Researchers in South Korea have developed a toilet they say turns human waste into energy.
It works like this: A person uses the toilet, then vacuum suction whisks waste away to a microbial reactor. The micro-organisms digest it and release bio-gas that can be used as fuel.
The process also releases carbon dioxide, which can help grow green algae that can be refined into bio-diesel.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Some white people may have to die': University teaching assistant under fire for post
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- Woman killed in crash on icy road identified
- VIDEO: Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The toilets only use about a pint of water per flush. They are being installed at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.
Toilet users get tokens that are accepted at shops on campus as payment for the energy they have produced.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}